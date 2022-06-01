The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual who had gone underwater while swimming in the Sacramento River just east of Levee Park in Colusa on Sunday evening.
“The individual was reportedly having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the Sacramento River,” said sheriff’s department officials. “The individual was not wearing a life preserver at the time of the incident.”
According to officials, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit was called out and conducted a search of the Sacramento River without success.
Search efforts were resumed on Monday morning, according to officials, and remain ongoing.
“The investigation into the possible drowning is still pending,” said officials.
For more information, contact Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kris Cooper at 530-458-0200.