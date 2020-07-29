A second coronavirus-related death was reported in Colusa County last week.
Both individuals that died from COVID-19 related contributing factors were residents of Valley West Care Center in Williams and both were said to have underlying health conditions.
On July 20, county health officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Valley West with 30 confirmed active cases, including 16 residents and 14 staff members.
“Unfortunately, Valley West continues to be challenged with infections,” said Marcos Kropf, County Counsel for the County of Colusa.
According to Kropf, of the residents that have tested positive for the virus, some are asymptomatic while some others are symptomatic.
“It is our understanding that they have been properly isolated to prevent further spread,” said Kropf. “We do not have specific information on what processes they have put in place for visitors but we suspect that no visitors or guests are allowed in the facility in accordance with state guidelines.”
The county is working with the facility to assist with effectively isolating the infected individuals and to provide additional personal protective equipment for the facility.
“The County is providing support to Valley West and has ordered an additional 10,000 gowns and 1000 face shields for use in the facility to help with their supplies,” said Kropf.
According to Kropf, the California Department of Public Health has sent an infection team to Valley West to assess and review their current processes and make any changes as necessary.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County.
According to health officials, there are currently 81 individuals in isolation, including four who are hospitalized and another 151 in quarantine due to possible exposure.