Organizers have deemed the second annual Harvest Fall Festival at Burchfield Primary School a success, with more than one hundred people attending the family-fun event to enjoy games, food and fall inspired fun last week.
Brittney Ulshafer, chairperson of the Parents Club at Burfield, said the event was created last year as a fundraiser.
“Our vision was to create a festival that parents and Burchfield staff could get involved with that would include the gathering of families and community members to enjoy parent-led booths, games, and family fun,” said Ulshafer.
According to Ulshafer, the Parents Club do a few fundraisers a year to put money back into the school by buying supplies, equipment and funding field trips and appreciation luncheons for teachers and more.
The event included a wide variety of booths and activities including water gun games, pumpkin putt putt, balloon animals, face painting, a photo booth, a cupcake walk, pumpkin decorating, a scarecrow ring toss and a pumpkin patch where the first 200 kids in attendance got to pick out a free pumpkin.
The Colusa Lions Club were also on hand, grilling up tasty hot dogs and hamburgers for those that worked up an appetite after playing the many games.
Rosemary Hicks, administrative assistance at Burfield, said it is exciting to see the festival return for a second year.
“It’s getting better and better each year,” said Hicks.
Ulshafer said the Parent Club is especially grateful to the Burchfield staff and the dedicated teachers for the amount of support they offered with this event.
“The outpouring of support we received from our parent volunteers, local businesses, high school helpers, and everyone who attended is a wonderful testament to the close-knit community we are so thankful to be apart of,” said Ulshafer. “We look forward to many more years of creating a space for Fall memories to be made!”
This years Fall Harvest Festival sponsors included Sav More, Starbucks, Les Schwab, Messick Ace Hardware, Emerald Farms and the Colusa Lions Club.