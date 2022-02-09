State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, and Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, introduced a bill last week that would have a significant impact on the Sites Reservoir project in Colusa County.
The bill, Senate Bill 890, is meant to ensure millions of acre-feet of water is stored during wet years instead of being flushed out to sea, a release from California Senate Republicans said.
Sites Reservoir is an off-stream facility proposed north of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that captures storm water flows from the Sacramento River for release primarily in dry and critical years, the Appeal previously reported. Sites Reservoir officials have said that the project will increase California’s existing water supply by providing 1.5 million acre-feet of additional storage capacity during times of drought to benefit the environment, agriculture and communities.
“In 2014, California voters approved funding to build large, aboveground water storage,” said Nielsen in a statement. “Because of bureaucratic red tape and a lack of sufficient funds due to increasing costs, we haven’t even turned a shovel on Sites Reservoir. That’s unconscionable. We have the money to fully fund that reservoir and now’s the time to do it.”
According to the Republican senators, SB 890 would advance the goals of Proposition 1, passed in 2014, by “making significant investments in California’s aboveground water storage and conveyance infrastructure.” The Senate bill would essentially establish a Water Storage and Conveyance Fund that would provide the following:
– $2.6 billion to complete the funding of Sites Reservoir in Colusa County
– $685 million to repair the Friant-Kern/Delta-Mendota Canals and the San Luis Field/San Joaquin Divisions of the California Aqueduct
“California’s water storage and conveyance challenges transcend partisan divides and have been exacerbated due to the recent drought,” said Borgeas, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, in a statement. “Clean, reliable water in California is not only critical to our country’s economy and food supply, but also our national security. Without proper storage and conveyance investments, California cannot continue to lead the nation in food production.”