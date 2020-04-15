Senator Jim Nielsen, District 4, has been selected to serve as vice chair of the newly created Senate budget subcommittee that will focus on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are living through an extraordinary public health event,” said Senator Jim Nielsen. “Millions are without jobs, and schools are closed. Thousands of Californians have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus; most are recovering at home and others are hospitalized. Sadly, several hundred fellow Californians have died.”
Last month, the State Senate and Assembly passed a plan appropriating $500 million to up to $1 billion from the state’s General Fund for emergency medical responses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling the state to expand their efforts to limit the spread of the virus.
Days later, on March 25, Gov. Gavin Newson issued an Executive Order transferring $1.3 billion to the Disaster Response Emergency Operations Account, bringing its balance to $1.4 billion, to be used to help address the COVID-19 health emergency.
“It is the duty of the Legislature to ensure that public funds are used in the most appropriate and cost-effective manner, while also thoughtfully using resources to meet our state’s immediate public health and economic challenges,” said Nielsen.
A spreadsheet compiled by the Senate Republican Caucus to track the state’s spending can be viewed at https://cssrc.us.
The subcommittee’s first hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. and can be viewed by the public by visiting www.senate.ca.gov.