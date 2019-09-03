The Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Registrar announces that the following offices are scheduled to be voted on in the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election:
Federal and state offices
- United States President (Party nominated).
- U.S. Representative in Congress, District 3 (Voter nominated).
- Member California State Assembly, District 3 & 4 (Voter nominated).
County offices (nonpartisan)
- Supervisor District 2.
- Supervisor District 3.
- Supervisor District 4.
The Petition-In-Lieu of filing fee period will be Sept. 12-Nov. 6. During this period, individuals interested in running for a voter nominated or Nonpartisan office listed above may use the In-Lieu process of obtaining registered voters’ signatures on the petition in order to reduce or eliminate the filing fee.
Petition-In-Lieu filing fee forms may be obtained from the Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters, Elections Office, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 200 in Colusa. The office is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. with extended hours on deadline dates.
For more information on signatures in-lieu of filing fee petitions, filing fees, deadlines and office requirements, call the County Clerk-Recorder/Elections Office at 458-0500 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.