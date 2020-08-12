As we move past the Aug. 7 deadline for incumbents to file, several races on the upcoming Nov. 3 ballot are still open in Colusa County.
As of Tuesday afternoon, incumbents have not filed for the three available seats on the Maxwell Unified School District board, the three seats on the Pierce Joint Unified School District board, the three four-year term seats on the Williams Unified School District Board and the one available spot on the Stony Creek Joint Unified School District. An incumbent has not filed in the race for the open seat for the Yuba Community College District area 7 as well.
Several special district races remain open in Maxwell, including five seats in the Maxwell Fire Protection District, two seats in the Maxwell Public Utility District and three seats in the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District.
The race for two seats in the Cortina Community Services District are still open as well, with no incumbent filing at this time.
In the city of Colusa, there are three city council seats up for grabs this November and two out of the three incumbents - Brent Nobles and Greg Ponciano – have already filed the necessary paperwork to run again. The third, Dave Marks, is running for the county’s Board of Supervisors and is not eligible for reelection.
Incumbents for the Colusa City Clerk position, Shelly Kittle, and the Colusa City Treasurer position, Robin Rauch, have also filed at this time.
These races will remain open until Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. for additional candidates to apply.