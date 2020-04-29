Applications are now being accepted for the annual Colusa County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Scholarship.
According to a release issued by the association, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded each year to a deserving high school senior who plans to pursue a career in local law enforcement.
“The recipient will be selected based on the need and the academic ability as well as career goals,” read the release.
Eligible students must have at least a 2.5 grade point average, be able to provide current high school transcripts and plan to attend courses in the near future at a college or university that offer at least an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. Students do not have to be residents of Colusa County to apply.
Completed applications should be emailed to bvanatta@colusasheriff.com, dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office or mailed to Jose Ruiz, Colusa County DSA, 929 Bridge St., Colusa, Ca 95932, by May 8.
For more information, call 458-0218.