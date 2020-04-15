For the safety of their staff and the community, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office has equipped their deputies with Narcan to combat opioid related overdoses, according to a release issued by the County.
According to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell, the Narcan was obtained through requests made to the Colusa County Public Health Department in ongoing collaborations efforts between the two departments.
Bradwell said the drug was administered over the weekend when Colusa County deputies responded to a reported overdose.
“Narcan was deployed and administered by on scene firefighters saving the life of the individual,” said Bradwell. “We would like to thank the Colusa County Health Department for providing us with this tool to save lives within our community.”
Collaboration efforts between these departments continue to combat the spread of COVID-19 as well.
“The County Public Health Department is working tirelessly to communicate with law enforcement, get supplies out to first responders, checking in on the confirmed cases, and preparing for more,” said Denise Carter, chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “I have been amazed and thankful with how our small department is responding to this pandemic. Let’s all do our part to make their job easier! Wash your hands, keep that 6’ physical distancing, and if you have a fever, stay home.”