The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a slough of car break ins that occurred in Arbuckle last week.
Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said an unidentified suspect entered several unlocked vehicles within the Arbuckle city limits on Feb. 23.
According to Bradwell, three vehicles were broken into and reported but several other calls for service were received about the incidents.
One of the vehicles that was broken into was stolen with a firearm inside, said Bradwell, but both the vehicle and the gun were recovered in the area during the investigation.
“We encourage everyone to lock their vehicles and secure their belongings,” said Bradwell.
According to Bradwell, there are no suspects and at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.