Shipments of mystery seeds confirmed in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties

The California Department of Food and Agriculture recently became aware of several reports of shipments of “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China and other parts of Asia,” being delivered across the country and shipments have been confirmed in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties.
The seed packages are often labeled as jewelry and are being shipped to homeowners throughout the country. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is communicating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to determine any necessary actions for shipments received in the state.
“To date we have received four calls from the public and have collected the seeds from each person,” said Anastacia Allen, assistant agricultural commissioner for the Colusa County Department of Agriculture. “We are holding them here in our seed storage area until we receive further directions from the state as to what we should do with the seeds.”
Recipients of these seeds are encouraged to contact their local agricultural commissioner’s office for arrangements to collect, isolate and properly store the seed. Those that have planted the seeds also should contact their local office as well for additional instructions.
“Seeds present a method to spread disease and introduce invasive species into the environment, which can displace or destroy native plants and insects, severely damage crops and poison livestock,” said Marcie Skelton, Glenn County agricultural commissioner, in a press release. “The public’s assistance is requested to prevent the introduction of plant diseases or invasive species and safeguard the environment, as well as Glenn County’s $729 million agricultural industry.”
According to a release issued by Colusa County, the county is one of one of California’s significant seed producing locations and seeds that are legally sold to residents of California must go through proper channels in order to protect California’s multi-billion dollar agricultural industry
“Seeds with unknown origin and those that have not been properly inspected, treated, or tested may have a significant impact on our local industry and ag based economy,” read the release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on July 29 that 14 species of the unsolicited seed packets, which first started showing up in July, have been identified.
“We have identified 14 different species of seeds, including mustard, cabbage, morning glory, and some of the herbs like mint, sage, rosemary, lavender, then other seeds like hibiscus and roses,” said Osama El-Lissy, a deputy administrator for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced. “This is just a subset of the samples we have collected so far.”
All 50 U.S. states have now issued warnings against planting the seeds, according to news outlets.
It has been reported that a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said earlier this week the address labels were forged, according to Business Insider, and that China’s postal service has asked the U.S. Postal Service to send packages to China for investigation.