Sporting clays season came to an end for the Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports team last Sunday at Quail Point Hunt Club in Zamora with the team finishing strong in both individual and team competition.
The Ducks’ rookies had the great success sweeping the division as Jackson Soden, Robert Shadley and We LaGrande took first through third place respectively and as a result were the top squad in the division.
Cade Smith took home first in the Intermediate Entry competition while the team comprised of Dustin Wurm, Grayson Hardwick and Parker Gill finished as the second place Intermediate Advanced squad.
As an entire team, the Ducks completed the season series as the second place overall junior gun club, prompting praise from head coach Bruce Hardwick who said, “The whole team shoot good. We had a strong showing from the younger kids and had several older kids miss the podium by three or four clays.”
The Ducks return to action in February when the trap and skeet season commences.