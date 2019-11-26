Purchases you make online can now fund several local charities, thanks to the AmazonSmile Charity program.
According to a release issued by the Community Foundation of Colusa County, Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of the purchase price of eligible Amazon purchases to the charity of your choice.
“AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support your favorite charitable organizations every time you shop, at no cost to you,” read the release.
Before shopping, go to www.smile.amazon.com and select the charitable organization you would like the funds to go towards.
For more information, contact CFCC treasurer Ben Felt at 632-4725.