The Sites Fire has been fully contained as of Wednesday morning, according to an incident report issued by CalFire.
“Crews worked hard to get 100 percent containment on the fire overnight,” read the report. “If you are in the area you will see crews and equipment for the next couple of days doing patrols, controlling the perimeter and completing suppression repairs.”
The 560 acre wildfire began on Sunday. CalFire continues to investigate the incident and has not released the cause of the blaze at this time.
CalFire crews, with assistance from Indian Valley Fire and Rescue, Williams Fire Protection Authority, Maxwell Fire Protection District, Madison Fire Protection District, Willow Oak Fire Protection District, the Colusa Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, arrived to fire being pushed by the wind at a dangerous rate of speed but were able to contain the fire and prevent it from damaging any of the twelve structures threatened.
While crews will remain in the area for the next couple of days, all evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted.