A sixth coronavirus-related death was confirmed in Colusa County last week.
According to Marcos Kropf, county counsel, the individual was a 80-year-old female who was a resident at Valley West Care Center in Williams before she was hospitalized.
Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of the care facility and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at Valley West was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
As of Tuesday, 456 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently 19 active cases in isolation and 68 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
There were no individuals hospitalized due to coronavirus related symptoms as of Tuesday and 431 people have recovered.
“We believe that the publics increased diligence in exercising distancing, using masks, and taking steps to minimize the spread and exposure to the virus, are likely driving the numbers down, although we have not identified one particular driver,” said Kropf. “We are cautiously optimistic that our numbers will continue to decline and we will be off the State’s monitoring list in the near future.”
On Tuesday, health officials reported that positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, with a three day lag, were 66.4 and overall testing positivity over the past seven days, with a seven day lag, was 9.1 percent. The average number of positive tests done per day, per 100,000 residents with a seven day lag in data, was reported as 132.8.