Skilled nursing facilities and clinics within Colusa County are next in line for COVID-19 vaccines after the county reprioritized which essential personnel and high-risk populations will be first to receive the vaccinations.
“Although we originally contemplated that our local skilled nursing facilities and clinics would obtain vaccinations through a program involving Walgreens and CVS, a timeline for that program has not been provided so in addition to vaccine that has already been provided to Colusa Medical Center, the county is reprioritizing the vaccine to be administered at those facilities before our vaccine allocations go to first responders,” said Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel.
According to Kropf, the county does not have a timeframe as to when first responders will receive vaccines at this time because that will depend on when the state allocates additional vaccinations.
“Presently our biggest focus is on getting our vaccine allocations distributed as rapidly as possible and continuing to deal with cases as reported,” said Kropf.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 1,332 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 145 new cases since Dec. 22.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 283 are active cases in isolation – including ten individuals that have been hospitalized at this time – and another 273 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
To date, 1,041 people have recovered from the virus and eight virus-related deaths have been reported.
As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colusa County, health officials reported last week that the local hospital is also seeing a surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations at this time but Kropf said the facility continues to be holding up.
According to Kropf, only two of the ten individuals hospitalized at this time due to the virus are at Colusa Medical Center and all three of the ICU beds at the facility are still available.
“Regardless of where a County resident is hospitalized, it is reported as a County hospitalization,” according to Kropf.
The regional stay-at-home order – which has been in effect for the Greater Sacramento region since Dec. 10 due to limited ICU bed availability – is set to expire on Thursday. As of Tuesday, the state reported that the Greater Sacramento region had an ICU availability rate of 19.1 percent, just over the 15 percent threshold for the order.
“We have not received information on whether the stay-at-home order will be extended beyond Thursday,” said Kropf. “We are cautiously optimistic that it will expire but that is ultimately up to the state.”
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.