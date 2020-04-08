Results from the latest snow survey of the Sierra Nevadas by the Department of Water Resources highlights how variable California’s weather is. In one year, the state went from having the fifth best recorded snowpack to one of the 10 worst.
February saw record dryness, so some precipitation in March did help the state’s situation, though it wasn’t enough to offset the dry winter season so far.
“While today’s survey results show our snowpack is better off than it was just last month, they still underscore the need for widespread, wise use of our water supplies,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release. “California’s climate continues to show extreme unpredictability, and February’s record dryness is a clear example of the extremes associated with climate change.”
Wednesday’s manual snow survey was the fourth of 2020 at DWR’s Phillips Station. The results showed 43.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent (the amount of water contained in the snowpack) of 16.5 inches, which is 66 percent of the April average for this location.
The statewide snowpack was 53 percent of its April average, with a snow water equivalent of 15.2 inches.
“Over the last decade, California’s snowpack has been alternating between extremely wet and extremely dry,” said Sean de Guzman, chief of DWR’s snow survey and water supply forecast section, in a press release. “In the past 10 years, we’ve seen three of our smallest snowpacks on record, but we’ve also seen three of our largest snowpacks on record.”
The state’s snowpack typically supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs.