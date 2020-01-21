There was plenty of Sacramento Valley League soccer action last week as all the local high school teams took to the pitch.
For the boys, Williams rebounded from a loss to pick up two wins, Colusa finished with a draw, a win and a loss and Pierce secured a victory in its lone match.
Among the girls teams, Colusa won the week by posting three shutouts while both Williams and Pierce came away empty in their matches.
BOYS SOCCER
Live Oak 3, Williams 0 (1/14)
Williams 8, Redding
Christian 1 (1/16)
Williams 2, Colusa 1 (1/17)
Struggling with the effects of a changing roster over the past two weeks, the Yellowjackets suffered a shutout loss to Live Oak early last week before bouncing back to register two conference wins.
Jesus Jauregui led the ‘Jackets with two goals in their blowout win on the road against Redding Christian, while Emilio Navarro, Gerardo Velazquez, Francisco Gonzalez, Axel Velazquez, and Gerry Gomez each scored once.
Williams then carried its momentum back to McCarl Field and its match with Colusa on Jan. 17, where it handed the RedHawks their first loss of the season in a come from behind victory.
Gerry Gomez booted the equalizer in the first half before Axel Velazquez beat two Colusa defenders to deliver the game winner sliding the ball into the far corner of the net.
Credit also goes to goalkeeper Heder Gentil who kept a clean sheet in the second half to preserve the win.
Now 4-4-2, 4-4-1, the Yellowjackets hope to build on their recent success when they traveled to Esparto on Jan. 21, before finishing the week at home against Hamilton City on Thursday and Willows on Friday.
Colusa 1, Esparto 1 (1/14)
Colusa 8, Durham 0 (1/16)
Williams 2, Colusa 1 (1/17)
It was a mixed bag for Colusa last week as they played Esparto to a draw in a physical contest, shutout Durham at home, and then suffered their first setback of the season in Williams.
With two starting fullbacks out due to injury in the match against Esparto, the RedHawks found themselves down early when in the 24th minute the Spartans scored on fast break after colliding with the RedHawk goalkeeper Diego Avila, sending him to the ground and booting the ball into the open net.
However Colusa responded in the second half on a set piece in which Dominic Garcia lofted a corner kick in front of the net that was headed in by Victor Hernandez.
Avila recorded six saves for the day including a blocked penalty kick and also got strong defensive play in front of him from fullbacks Darien Sarabia, Ulises Galvan, Andy Lopez and Luis Lozano.
Also turning in good efforts were midfielders Edgar Garcia, Rodrigo Rodriguez and Lucas Garin.
In their second SVL match of the week the RedHawks dominated the Trojans behind four first half goals from Victor Hernandez.
Also adding to the total against Durham was Edgar Garcia, Chonito Santana, Dominic Garcia and Galvan.
Andres Lopez got the majority of minutes in goal and made five saves in the shutout.
Against Williams last Friday, Avila set the tone early by blocking a penalty kick allowing Colusa to draw first blood as scored in the 15th minute on a shot from forward Victor Hernandez, assisted by Galvan, but the Jackets’ fought back to tie the game just 13 minutes later and got the go ahead goal in the second half.
Despite having multiple scoring opportunities, the RedHawks could not deliver the equalizer.
Colusa (10-1-2, 8-1-2) looks to get back to its winning ways when it hosted Hamilton City on Tuesday then heads to Winters on Thursday for a critical match which could determine the SVL championship.
Pierce 2, Willows 0 (1/14)
In its only game last week Pierce (6-4, 5-4) earned a shutout conference victory over the visiting Honkers.
No statistics were provided by the Bears who entertained Live Oak on Tuesday ahead of another tough match on Thursday when Esparto comes to town.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colusa 2, Esparto 0 (1/14)
Colusa 7, Durham 0 (1/16)
Colusa 11, Williams 0 (1/17)
Last week was a good one for the RedHawks as they picked up three SVL wins by shutout to make it seven straight victories dating back to Dec. 17.
In Esparto on Jan. 14, Darleny Juarez and Rylee Reading each scored in the first half to give the RedHawks all they needed to come away with a win.
Returning home to face the Trojans, who have just one win this season, the RedHawks were powered by four goals from Amber Morales, two by Reading and one from Destiny Ramirez.
Goalkeepers Lacy McGehee and Briana Pinson each made two saves.
Finally, despite being shorthanded against Williams, Colusa piled on with eight second half goals in the lopsided win.
Juarez and Wendy Navarro both recorded hat tricks, Morales added two more goals while Lupe Perez, Veronica Jauregui and Sofia Benitez netted a goal apiece.
Colusa (12-3-2, 7-2) hosted Hamilton City on Tuesday then goes on the road to face reigning section champion Winters on Thursday.
Willows 2, Pierce 1 (1/14)
Despite rallying for a second half goal, the Bears could not overtake the Honkers who put two in the back of the net in the first half.
No individual statistics were provided by Pierce (1-7-1, 1-6-1), who squared off at home against first place Live Oak on Jan. 21, then concludes this week on Thursday when Esparto comes to town.
Live Oak 9, Williams 3 (1/14)
Colusa 11, Williams 0 (1/17)
Williams (3-5, 3-5) dropped two SVL games last week.
No statistics were provided by the Yellowjackets who were in Esparto Tuesday before returning home to host Hamilton City on Thursday and Willows on Friday.