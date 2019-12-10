Sacramento Valley League soccer play commenced last week as the three local boys teams kicked off the season.
Colusa played Williams to a draw in an entertaining match before defeating Hamilton City on the road, while the Yellowjackets dropped their second game of the week to Esparto and Pierce suffered a tough loss at the hands of Live Oak.
Colusa 1, Williams 1 (12/2)
Colusa 4, Hamilton City 0 (12/5)
Down 1-0 at the half to Williams, the RedHawks got the equalizer in the 70 th minute when midfielder Ulises Galvan drilled a penalty kick to force a draw with their county rival.
Coach Dan Kiely praised the play of fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Nicolas Lopez, Miguel Torres and Luis Lozano along with the efforts of midfielders Rodrigo Rodriguez, Dominic Garcia and Edgar Garcia.
Goalkeeper Diego Avila made four saves.
Against the Braves in Hamilton City, the RedHawks showed great progress on the attack while continuing to play solid defense according to Kiely.
Colusa found the back of the net three times in the first half as Alejandro Rico and Victor Hernandez both scored off assists from Edgar Garcia then with one minute remaining before half, Hernandez netted a long penalty kick.
Galvan also got into the act against the Braves, converting another penalty kick opportunity for the RedHawks final score of the match.
In goal Avila and Andres Lopez combined to keep a clean sheet.
Now 2-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the SVL, the RedHawks hosted defending section champion Winters on Dec. 10 and travel to Willows on Dec. 12.
Williams 1, Colusa 1 (12/2)
Esparto 2, Williams 1 (12/5)
In Colusa, the Yellowjackets took a first half lead when Mauricio Morales struck for the first goal of the season off an assist from Michael Cervantes, but Williams could not hold the lead and as a result the game ended in a draw.
To conclude the week the ‘Jackets found themselves in a close, physical battle with Esparto where despite chances could not put the ball in the net.
Morales once again accounted for the lone goal, this time after burying a penalty kick.
Williams (0-1-1) was in Hamilton City on Tuesday and will host Durham Thursday in its last game before the winter break.
Live Oak 2, Pierce 1 (12/5)
Pierce took a 1-0 first half lead but yielded two goal in the second half to drop their SVL opener on the road in Live Oak.
Things didn’t get easier for the Bears (0-1, 0-1) who were in Esparto, an always tough venue, on Tuesday for their only match of the week.
GIRLS SOCCER
Also on the pitch last week were the Colusa, Williams and Pierce girls soccer teams.
Colusa got off to a hot start in the Sacramento Valley League posting two wins before competing at the Feather River Tournament in Oroville, while Williams suffered a pair of setbacks and Pierce was shutout in its opener.
Colusa 6, Williams 2 (12/3)
Colusa 7, Hamilton City 0 (12/5)
Corning 5, Colusa 0 (12/6)
Colusa 5, Lassen 1 (12/6)
Colusa 1, Red Bluff 1 (12/7)
Against the Yellowjackets, Rylee Reading put Colusa on top in the first half with the first of her two goals, but it was in the second half that the RedHawks poured it on as in addition to Reading, Veronica Jauregui, Amber Morales, Wendy Navarro and Diana Martinez each found the back of the net.
Colusa then improved its record to 2-0 in the SVL last Thursday with a shutout win over the Braves on the road.
Destiny Ramirez recorded a hat trick while Morales, Reading and Jorel Acevedo added one apiece to the total.
Jauregui assisted on three goals in the win.
In Oroville the RedHawks held their own against three bigger schools finishing 1-1-1, although no statistics were provided.
This week Colusa hosted Winters on Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s NSCIF Division III championship game and will be in Willows on Thursday.
Colusa 6, Williams 2 (12/3)
Esparto 3, Williams 1 (12/5)
In the first game of the season against county rival Colusa, Nayeli Contreras accounted for both ‘Jacket goals, but despite playing tough in the first half, the team’s inexperience showed as they fell to a powerful RedHawk team.
Returning home to play Esparto last Thursday, the match was tied 1-1 at half, but Williams yielded two second half goals to the Spartans.
Williams (0-2, 0-2) has no games this week and does not return to action until January 7, when they hit the road to play Winters.
Live Oak 11 – Pierce 0
It was a rough start to the season for the Bears who were shutout by the Lions.
Pierce (0-1, 0-1) was on the road in Esparto on Dec. 10 for its only match of the week.