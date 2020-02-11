In high soccer action, the Colusa boy’s continued to stockpile Sacramento Valley League wins while all the other local teams engaged in competitive matches with mixed results.
BOYS SOCCER
Colusa 8, Redding Christian 0 (2/4)
Colusa 7, Los Molinos 1 (2/6)
With two easy wins last week, the RedHawks continued to hold onto first place in the SVL standings.
In Redding last Tuesday, Victor Hernandez logged his fifth hat trick of the season to pace Colusa, who also got goals from Alejandro Rico, Ulises Galvan, Nathael Morales, Jesus Hernandez and Kevin Sarabia in a blanking of the Lions.
Goal keeper Andres Lopez recorded the shutout making five saves, while fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Nico Lopez, Darien Sarabia, Andy Lopez, Luis Lozano and Antonio Garcia were credited for their strong defensive play by Coach Dan Kiely.
Returning home for a match with Los Molinos on Feb. 6, the RedHawks again posted a big number on offense behind another huge game from Victor Hernandez who accounted for five goals.
Rico delivered on a penalty kick while Lucas Garin found the back of the net with an assist from Rodrigo Rodriguez.
In goal Diego Avila turned away four shots while Andres Lopez made three saves.
Colusa (17-1-2, 15-1-2) riding a seven game win streak and allowing just 10 goals all season closes out league play this week having hosted Esparto on Tuesday ahead of traveling to Durham on Thursday.
Williams 2, Pierce 1 (2/4)
Winters 4, Williams 3 (2/6)
An up and down season continued for the Yellowjackets last week as they edged Pierce on the road, before coming up just short against visiting Winters.
Against Pierce, Williams dominated possession in the first half and drew first blood on an early goal by Gerry Gomez, but the Bears took advantage of a defensive miscue to get the equalizer just minutes before intermission.
Yet in the second half, Axel Velazquez came through with the game winner while the defense, led by goalkeeper Heder Gentil’s 12 saves, did its part.
Back at McCarl Field last Thursday, the ‘Jackets got two goals from Gomez, another from Emiliano Navarro and 14 saves from Gentil, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors emerged victorious.
This week is a busy one for Williams (8-6-3, 8-6-2) at they hit the road on Monday to play Los Molinos, hosted Live Oak on Tuesday and plays its final regular season game on Thursday at home against Redding Christian.
Hamilton City 4, Pierce 3 (2/6)
Pierce had two hard luck finishes last week as they dropped both contests by a single goal.
Fernando Valencia scored the lone goal against the Yellowjackets, but the Bears (11-8, 10-8) provided no individual statistics from the loss in Hamilton City.
Pierce squared off against Winters at home on Monday then made the trip north to play Willows on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pierce 3, Williams 3 (2/4)
Pierce 3, Hamilton City 1 (2/6)
Last week was good one for the Bears who after seeing their game with Williams end in a tie defeated Hamilton City on the road.
Against the Yellowjackets, Linette Navarro knocked in a pair of goals and Ari Sanchez added another to preserve the draw.
Navarro also scored twice against the Braves while freshman Monse Figueroa pitched in with one goal to propel the Bears to their second win of the season.
Pierce (2-10-2, 2-9-2) entertained Winters on Monday then closes out the regular season Tuesday in Willows.
Williams 3, Pierce 3 (2/4)
Winters 4, Williams 1 (2/6)
Williams also made a strong showing last week as they played their county rival Pierce to a draw and then fell in a close match to a Warrior team that has just one loss in the Sacramento Valley League this season.
Marianna Avila, Gaby Lopez and Brisa Garcia had a goal apiece in the game against the Bears, but no individual statistics were provided in the loss to the Warriors.
The Yellowjackets (3-9-3, 3-9-3) hosted Live Oak on Tuesday in their final league contest.