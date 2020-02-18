Sacramento Valley League soccer play concluded last week with the Colusa RedHawks boys team laying claim to the to the championship and securing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs while Williams and Pierce will also proceed to the post-season.
Among the SVL girls teams, Colusa with a third-place finish earned the highest seeding at No. 3, Williams in sixth place is a six seed and Pierce completed its season out of the playoff picture.
BOYS SOCCER
Colusa 3, Esparto 1 (2/11)
Colusa 5, Durham 1 (2/13)
After wins over Esparto and Durham last week, the RedHawks ended the regular season as the Sacramento Valley League champions for the first time in four years and as such will be the top seed in the NSCIF Division III playoffs with home field advantage throughout.
Entertaining Esparto last Tuesday without the services of the Northern Section’s leading goal scorer Victor Hernandez, Colusa had senior Lucas Garin score twice to pick up the slack while Alejandro Rico added an insurance goal.
Once again the RedHawk defense got strong play from fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Darien Sarabia, Nicolas Lopez and Luis Lozano as well as from goalkeeper Diego Avila who made six saves.
On the road in Durham for its final regular season game, Colusa cruised to a win behind two goals from Victor Hernandez and one goal apiece from Dominic Garcia, Jesus Hernandez and Edgar Garcia.
In goal, Andres Lopez posted four saves for the RedHawks.
No. 1 Colusa (19-1-2) will return to the pitch on Feb. 25, when it hosts the winner between No. 4 Williams and No. 5 Hamilton City.
Williams 6, Los Molinos 2 (2/10)
Williams 1, Live Oak 1 (2/11)
Williams 5, Redding Christian 0 (2/13)
Williams finished conference play strong notching two wins and a draw last week.
Starting on the road in Los Molinos, Gerry Gomez, Mauricio Morales and Michael Cervantes each accounted for two goals, which was more than enough to propel the Yellowjackets past the Bulldogs.
Returning home, the ‘Jackets tied Live Oak and shutout Redding Christian although no statistics were provided by Williams (10-6-4) who as the SVL’s fifth place team earned the No. 4 seed and will square off against No. 5 Hamilton City on Feb. 20 at McCarl Field in the first round of the NSCIF Division III playoffs.
Winters 2, Pierce 1 (2/10)
Pierce 2, Willows 2 (2/11)
Despite a loss and a tie to end the regular season, Pierce (11-9-1) advances to NSCIF Division III playoffs as the No. 6 seed and will travel to Esparto on February 20 to face the No. 3 Spartans.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colusa 1, Esparto 0 (2/11)
Colusa 10, Durham 0 (2/13)
A defensive minded Esparto team gave Colusa all it could handle last Tuesday, but after narrowly prevailing, the RedHawks then went on to pummel Durham in a shutout win.
Against the Spartans, Amber Morales redirected a cross from Destiny Ramirez for the game winner, while Wendy Navarro and Guiselle Espindola anchored the defense.
Scoring came much easier in Durham on February 13, when Navarro registered a hat trick to lead the way, while Morales, Ramirez, Espindola, and Veronica Jauregui each scored twice.
Colusa (17-5-2), the third place team in the SVL, is seeded No. 2 in the NSCIF Division III and will host the winner between No. 3 Esparto and No. 6 Williams on Feb. 25.
Winters 8, Pierce 1 (2/10)
Pierce 1, Willows 1 (2/11)
The Bears 2-10-3) saw their season come to an end last week, but got a glimpse of the future as a pair freshman found the back of the net in the back-to-back games.
Gracie Langlois struck for a second half goal against Winters last Monday, while Montse Figueroa registered the lone score on the road in Willows.
Also doing her part to preserve the draw against the Honkers was goalie Kayla Perez, who made eight saves.
Live Oak 12, Williams 0 (2/11)
First place Live Oak showed no mercy toward the Yellowjackets in the regular season finale although No. 6 Williams (3-10-3), will see its season continue in the NSCIF Division III playoffs against No. 3 Esparto on Thursday.