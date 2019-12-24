Only the Colusa RedHawks and Pierce Bears were in action on pitch last week as they engaged in the final matches before winter vacation.
BOYS SOCCER
Colusa 2, Pierce 1 (12/17)
Colusa 7, Redding Christian 0 (12/19)
Despite last week’s brisk temperatures, the RedHawks continued to stay hot extending their win streak to six games.
Against their county and Sacramento Valley League rival Pierce, Colusa got all they could handle but emerged victorious after posting two first half goals.
Senior Victor Hernandez accounted for both scores finding the back of the net in the 16th and 30th minutes assisted by Ulises Galvan and Rodrigo Rodriguez respectively.
As they have done so far this season, the RedHawks defense held firm for most of the game led by fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Miguel Torres and Nicolas Lopez who were supported by midfielders Dominic Garcia and Edgar Garcia.
Returning home last Thursday, Colusa had no trouble with Redding Christian netting two goals in the first half before tacking on five more after intermission.
Victor Hernandez finished with a hat trick, assisted twice by Galvan and once by Edgar Garcia while Alejandro Rico scored twice assisted by Victor Hernandez and Galvan.
Also adding to the total was Kevin Sarabia who put one in off an assist from goalkeeper Andres Lopez and Diego Avila, who drilled a penalty shot for the RedHawks’ final goal of the afternoon.
Coach Dan Kiely, switching up his defense for the match, liked what he saw from Andy Lopez, Mauro Valdez, Nathael Morales and Chonito Santana.
Freshman Andres Lopez got the majority of the minutes in goal, recording six saves.
Now on its winter break, Colusa (7-0-1, 6-0-1) returns to the pitch on Jan. 7 when they travel to Los Molinos for an SVL contest with the Bulldogs.
Pierce 4, Durham 1 (12/16)
Pierce 2, Paradise 1 (12/19)
After going 1-1 in SVL play, the Bears finished with a non-conference win in their final game before the holiday break.
No statistics were provided from the wins over Durham and Paradise although against the RedHawks, Alfredo Montanez delivered the Bears’ lone goal in the 60th minute.
With six games under their belt this season, Pierce (3-3, 2-3) takes two weeks off and next plays on Jan. 7 when it hosts Hamilton City.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colusa 5, Pierce 0 (12/17)
Colusa 2, Sutter 1 (12/19)
Following a shutout SVL win on the road over the rival Bears where senior Amber Morales registered a hat trick, the RedHawks edged Sutter at home in spite of the Huskies taking 19 shots on goal.
Colusa (7-3-2, 4-2) provided no other statistics and will return to action on January 7 for a rematch in Sutter.
Pierce 2, Durham 1 (12/16)
Paradise 2, Pierce 1 (12/19)
The Bears picked up their first win of the season over Durham behind two goals from Ari Sanchez, but then dropped the two remaining contests.
Against the RedHawks, Kayla Perez made five first half saves while Angela Arambula made four in the second half.
No statistics were provided in the loss to Paradise.
Next up for Pierce (1-3-1, 1-2-1) is a home game against SVL foe Hamilton City on Jan. 7.