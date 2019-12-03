Rain and wind did not deter the Colusa High School soccer teams as both the girls and boys opened the season with non-conference wins in a doubleheader in Marysville on Nov. 26.
RedHawk girl’s coach Laura Cervantes said in spite of the inclement conditions her team came out on fire as they blanked the Indians 5-0.
Amber Morales netted two goals to lead Colusa while Veronica Jauregui, Rylee Reading and Destiny Ramirez added one apiece.
In the nightcap despite worsening weather, the Colusa boys came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory.
Victor Hernandez booted the equalizer in the 25th minute before the RedHawks got the go ahead goal off the foot of Ulises Galvan in the 50th minute and some insurance from Edgar Garcia in the 55th minute.
Colusa coach Dan Kiely singled out the strong defensive play of fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Nicolas Lopez, Miguel Torres, Luis Lozano and Antonio Garcia along with the efforts of midfielders Rodrigo Rodriguez, Dominic Garcia and forward Alejandro Rico.
Goalkeepers Diego Avila and Andres Lopez each played a half recording five and three saves respectively.
Both teams returned to the pitch on Tuesday when they hosted county and Sacramento Valley League rival Williams.