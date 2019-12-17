There was plenty of soccer to be had last week as the local high school boys and girls teams took to the
pitch in Sacramento Valley League action.
BOYS SOCCER
Colusa 2, Winters 0 (12/10)
Colusa 6, Willows 0 (12/12)
Colusa extended its win streak to three games last week by posting two shutout victories over Sacramento Valley League foes Winters and Willows.
Defense led the way against the defending section champion Warriors on Dec. 10 as goalkeeper Diego Avila posted five saves while fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Miguel Torres, Nicolas Lopez and Luis Lozano kept did their job keeping the aggressive Winters’ attackers at bay throughout the entirety of the game.
Offensively, the RedHawks jumped ahead early when midfielder Dominic Garcia converted an assist from Ulises Galvan into the first goal just 12 minutes into the contest.
Colusa would follow up with its second score nine minutes later after Rodrigo Rodriguez found the back of the net assisted by Edgar Garcia.
To conclude the week, the RedHawks posted a blowout win over the Honkers in Willows.
Forward Alejandro Rico scored twice off assists from Galvan who also set up Victor Hernandez to account for Colusa’s three first half goals while after intermission Galvan, Victor Hernandez and Rodriguez each put one in the net.
In goal, Avila made five saves in 65 minutes before giving way to Andreas Lopez who kept the sheet clean for the remainder of the game.
Coach Dan Kiely also acknowledged the efforts of seniors Omar Huerta and Lucas Garin in the victory over the Honkers.
This week Colusa (4-0-1, 3-0-1) defeated Live Oak 2-1 on Monday to claim sole possession of first place in the SVL, then headed to Arbuckle on Tuesday to play Pierce before returning home on Thursday to face Redding Christian.
Williams 4, Hamilton City 4 (12/10)
Williams 5, Durham 2 (12/12)
No statistics were provided by the Yellowjackets.
Williams is now off until they return from winter break on Jan. 7 when they meet Winters in a rematch of last year’s section championship game.
Esparto 2, Pierce 0
Pierce (1-2, 1-2) suffered an SVL loss on the road to the Spartans in its only match last week.
This week, the Bears were in Durham on Monday, hosted Colusa on Tuesday and travel to Paradise on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Williams 4, Hamilton City 3
Williams earned its first victory of the season on the road last Tuesday when it edged the Braves.
Nayeli Contreras, Brisa Garcia and Jocelyn Paiz each found the back of the net in the win.
Now 1-2 in the SVL and overall, the Yellowjackets will resume play on January 7 when they return from winter break.
Pierce 0, Esparto 0 (12/10)
The Bears (0-1-1, 0-1-1) played Esparto to a draw in their only game last week but have a full schedule this week as they look for their first win of the season.
Pierce was in Durham Monday, hosted Colusa on Tuesday and welcomes Paradise to town on Thursday.
Winters 7, Colusa 0 (12/10)
Colusa 5, Willows 0 (12/12)
A depleted RedHawk team suffered its first SVL loss to Winters last Tuesday in rematch of last year’s section title game, however they bounced by two days later to shutout Willows.
Against the Honkers, a hat trick by Amber Morales set the tone for Colusa who also got goals from Lacey McGehee and Adamari Hernandez.
Veronica Jauregui contributed two assists while Destiny Ramirez chipped in with one.
In goal, McGehee and Briana Pinon combined for the shutout.
Colusa (5-2-2, 3-1) lost to Live Oak on Monday, traveled to Arbuckle to face Pierce on Tuesday then
entertains Sutter on Thursday.