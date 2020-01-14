Once again brisk temperatures did nothing to hamper the local high school soccer teams as they squared off in tough matches last week.
Boys Soccer
Pierce 2, Hamilton City 1 (1/7)
Winters 2, Pierce 1 (1/9)
Pierce 4, Williams 2 (1/10)
After going 1-1 in its first two games last week, Pierce earned a significant victory over its county and Sacramento Valley League rival by doubling up Williams on Jan. 10.
Abitzahel Martinez and Santiago Alvarado each scored twice in the first half to lift the Bears over the Yellowjackets.
Also turning in an impressive effort was freshman goalkeeper David Ortega who got the start in the absence of senior Marco Lozano.
No statistics from the games against Hamilton City and Winters were provided.
Pierce (5-4, 4-4) played its lone match this week on Tuesday when it hosted Willows in an SVL match.
Colusa 1, Anderson 0 (1/9)
In a non-conference battle of unbeatens, the RedHawks prevailed in impressive fashion over visiting Anderson who had won 10 straight matches to start the season.
Midfielder Ulises Galvan was the difference, as he delivered on a penalty kick in the final minute of the first half to provide the margin of victory.
Credit also goes to the Colusa defense led by fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Darien Sarabia, Andy Lopez and Nicolas Lopez along with midfielders Rodrigo Rodriguez, Edgar Garcia and Dominic Garcia for holding the talented Cub strikers at bay.
Furthermore, Coach Dan Kiely acknowledged the play of goalkeeper Diego Avila who posted a clean sheet while making six saves.
Colusa (9-0-1, 7-0-1) traveled to Esparto on Tuesday January 14, for an SVL match with the Spartans then hosts Durham on Thursday before going on the road to meet Williams on Friday.
Winters 4, Williams 2 (1/7)
Williams 10, Los Molinos 0 (1/9)
Pierce 4, Williams 2 (1/10)
A shorthanded Yellowjacket squad suffered two setbacks while picking up one victory in Sacramento Valley League action last week.
No statistics were provided by Williams (2-3-2, 2-3-1) who was in Live Oak on Tuesday, heads to Reading Christian on Thursday and welcomes Colusa to McCarl Field on Friday.
Girls Soccer
Colusa 3, Sutter 1 (1/7)
Colusa 6, Anderson 3 (1/9)
In its first games back from the winter break, Colusa picked up two non-conference wins.
Last Tuesday against Sutter, Rylee Reading scored twice and Veronica Jauregui also found the back of the net while Lacey McGehee made seven saves in goal to lead the RedHawks.
Colusa then doubled up visiting Anderson as seniors Jauregui and Amber Morales each recorded a hat trick.
This is a busy week for the RedHawks (9-3-2, 4-2) who have three SVL matches starting with Esparto Tuesday, Durham on Thursday and finally Williams on Friday.
Winters 15, Williams 0 (1/7)
Williams 3, Pierce 2 (1/10)
After suffering a shutout SVL loss at the hands of first place Winters, the Yellowjackets regrouped to hold off Pierce behind a hat trick from Nayeli Contreras.
Williams (3-3, 3-3) faced the Lions in Live Oak on Tuesday before returning home to take on Colusa on Friday.
Hamilton City 3, Pierce 1 (1/7)
Winters 10, Pierce 0 (1/9)
Williams 3, Pierce 2 (1/10)
Last week was a rough one for the Bears as they dropped three SVL matches.
Ari Sanchez accounted for Pierce’s lone goal against the Braves on Jan. 7.
No statistics from the loss to Williams were available by the Sun Herald print deadline.
The Bears (1-6-1, 1-5-1) squared off against Willows on Tuesday in their only match this week.