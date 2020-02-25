As playoff action began on the pitch last week, both Colusa soccer teams had first-round byes, but in three matches that did transpire, only the Williams boys advanced to the second round, while the Pierce boys and Williams girls were both narrowly defeated.
BOYS SOCCER
Williams 1,
Hamilton City 0 (2/20)
When playoff time rolls around for the Yellowjackets, the road always seems to run through Hamilton City, and this year, as for most of the recent history between the two squads, Williams emerged with a hard fought 1-0 victory over the Braves with the differential being provided by ‘Jacket forward Mauricio Morales.
After a scoreless first 40 minutes and some early second half pressure exerted by the No. 5 Braves, Morales once again emerged as the hero after finding the back of the net off an assist from Emi Navarro.
Yet the ‘Jacket defense led by Michael Cervantes and Alex Garcia also deserves credit for its hard work throughout the match according to Coach Humberto Guzman who was pleased with the way his entire team battled.
“I am extremely proud of my group of warriors who fought every minute of the game and gave it their all. I knew that we could beat the Braves if we put our mind’s to it and I believed in each and everyone of them,” said Guzman who in six years at the helm has turned the Yellowjackets into a perennial contender.
On Tuesday No. 4 Williams (11-6-4) traveled east on Highway 20 to face No. 1 Colusa (20-1-2) in the second round of the NSCIF Division III playoffs.
In their previous meetings this season, the Yellowjackets played the RedHawks to a draw in December, and then were responsible for handing Colusa its lone loss in a game on Jan. 17.
Esparto 2, Pierce 1 (2/20)
No. 6 Pierce saw its season come to an end in the first round of the NSCIF Division III playoffs after the No. 3 Spartans booted the game winner in the second half.
The Bears (11-10-1) provided no statistics.
GIRLS SOCCER
Esparto 2, Williams 0 (2/20)
The No. 6 Yellowjackets, the only local girls team in action last week, put forth a solid effort in Esparto, but were defeated by the No. 3 Spartans in the first round of the NSCIF Division III playoffs to close out the year.
Williams (3-11-3) played more competitively as the season progressed and should have a bright future given that it graduates just three seniors while having 13 underclassmen on this year’s roster.