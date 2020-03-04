In the first softball action of the 2020 season, the Maxwell Panthers registered a victory in their opener with an 11-8 downing of visiting Mt. Shasta in a non-conference game on Feb. 28.
Maxwell pounded out 10 hits led by cleanup hitter Laynee Haywood who went 3-3 with five RBI after belting a two-run triple in the first inning and a pair of two-run singles in the bottom of both the second and fourth.
Aubrianna Keeler finished 2-for-3 with an RBI while Jocelyn Lazarus plated three runs with an inside the park home run which was part of the Panthers’ five-run fourth inning.
Lazarus also earned the win in the circle striking out eight and scattering six hits in a complete game performance.
The Panthers (1-0), who return a solid core of players and look to improve upon last year’s 9-15 record, hosted Mercy on March 3 before concluding the week by welcoming Chester to town.