The Sutter High football team extended its league winning streak to 28 games Friday night at home following a 42-7 win over Gridley in the final battle between the two schools within the Northern Section.
Next year Sutter is moving to the Sac-Joaquin Section to compete in an expanded version of the Pioneer Valley League.
Sutter (5-1, 3-0 Butte View League) wasted little time getting on top of Gridley (2-3, 1-1) on homecoming at Wayne Gadberry Field. The Huskies struck first on a short-yardage rushing touchdown set up by Nic Fisher’s 34-yard catch-and-run to get just shy of the goal.
Sutter punched it in a play later to go up 6-0 on Gridley at the 4 minute, 12 second mark of the opening quarter.
After recovering the fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Sutter’s Fisher found the end zone on a 34-yard rushing touchdown, where the 2021 Homecoming King reversed field after running into his teammate Brayden Underwood and outran nearly all the Gridley Bulldogs for a score, putting Sutter ahead, 13-0 late in the first.
Gridley got on the board at the 9 minute, 52-second mark of the second when quarterback Shay Carr hit Michael Ryan on a quick out for a 3-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit in half, 13-7.
Gridley then got it back, courtesy of a Sutter fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the visitors were turned away thanks in part to a fumbled snap and sack by Anthony Caracciola of Sutter to force Gridley into a field goal attempt from 40 yards out – a kick that was missed.
Sutter answered on its next possession, despite getting pushed inside its own 10, when quarterback Trevor Eck hit Troy Brucie on a 17-yard pitch-and-catch, extending the lead to 21-7 after a Fisher two-point conversion.
Sutter dropped 21 more in the second half to close out another win over Gridley.
Wheatland at West Valley
Wheatland stayed a game back of Sutter in the BVL with a 27-21 road win at West Valley – a victory sealed by a goal line stand from the Pirate defense.
Wheatland went to 2-5 overal and 2-1 in league.
Pierce vs. Live Oak
Pierce earned a win on homecoming, 48-0 over Live Oak to stay undefeated in the Sac Valley League.
Manuel Lopez rushed for 55 yards on seven carries and scored twice for the Bears ((5-2, 3-0).
On defense, Orlando Zuniga returned an interception for a touchdown, while Bryce Murphy and Ryan Travis each collected interceptions.
Pierce travels to Paradise in two weeks. The Bobcats manhandled East Nicolaus, 27-7 on the Ridge.
Marysville at Lindhurst
Marysville won its 11th Battle of the Bell in the last 12 tries, 50-0 at Lindhurst.
The game was called early because Lindhurst did not have enough healthy players to field a full team, according to Marysville coach Jordan Holmes.
Holmes said Lindhurst began the night with only 16 players in uniform.
Landin Parks scored twice, including returning the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. He also hauled in a 20-yard pass from quarterback Thomas Hinojosa.
Kris Bridgers returned a kick for a touchdown to help Marysville get to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the PVL.
Elijah Marin, Jace Roper and Joseph Endicott all had rushing scores for the Indians.
Marysville hosts Colfax next Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Lindhurst fell to (0-5, 0-2) on the year.
Other area scores
Yuba City 67, Bella Vista 35
Wheatland 27, West Valley 21
Inderkum 50, River Valley 26
Paradise 27, East Nicolaus 7