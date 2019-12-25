Spreading Christmas cheer

The Colusa City Fire Department teamed up with Santa last week to spread some holiday cheer by handing out candy candy canes around town for the annual “Santa on Wheels,” excursion.
Santa’s annual trip through the streets of Colusa gives children young and old the opportunity to meet the big man himself while spreading joy to the community as well as the several department personnel and volunteers that make the event happen year after year.
“Santa on Wheels was a success because of the community who came out to see us,” said a statement released by the Colusa Fire Department. “You are the reason we do what we do.”
Shelby Donaldson, who was visiting family in Colusa last week, said events like this really highlights Colusa’s small town charm.
“I’m from rural Chicago and we don’t have anything like this!” said Donaldson. “It is pretty awesome that they bring Santa right to people’s houses.”
The beloved holiday tradition has been a staple of the season for over a decade in Colusa.