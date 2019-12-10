“The bad weather does not keep the people of Colusa at home,” said Christmas Tyme in Colusa event chairperson John Rogers said on Friday as the rain came down during this years installment of the event.
Despite a downpour breaking just as the event started Friday evening, Rogers said people filled Market Street in Colusa all evening.
“All the vendors were set up by 5:30 p.m. and people were already showing up by then,” said Rogers.
Although the rain brought down attendance for both vendors and event goers, more than 500 people attended the festivities this year. According to Rogers, there was also an estimated 50 vendors in attendance.
For the last three years the event has been presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa but Rogers said it would not be possible without the tremendous community support.
“It takes a lot to close the highway and get everything set up,” said Rogers. “From the Lions Club, Rotary, the city, local law enforcement and community members, it really is a community effort.”