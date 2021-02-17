We are still a few months away from summer, but many people have been noticing a surprising amount of mosquitos out and about recently.
David Whitesell, manager of Colusa Mosquito Abatement District, said mosquitos are actually pretty common this time of year as spring mosquitos awake from hibernation.
After hibernation for several months, the Anopheles freeborni mosquito – a spring and summer breed – become very hungry and, therefore, emerge for short periods of time to feed and take a blood meal right around this time of year, said Whitesell.
“They usually come out when the temperature reaches about 60-65 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Whitesell.
According to Whitesell, these types of mosquitoes do not multiply this time of year, and only emerge from their slumber to feed and then return to their hibernation shelters.
“They are also not common carriers of any of the Encephalitis or West Nile Virus,” said Whitesell.
Because of the short activity time of this type of mosquito, weather conditions this time of year and accessibility to areas where mosquitoes are prone, Whitesell said the district does not spray like they do during the summer months and residents are encouraged to protect themselves using appropriate repellants and by wearing long sleeve shirts and pants during dawn and dusk periods.
Homeowners are also asked to inspect homes and yards thoroughly and remove any standing water that may cause mosquito production, according to Whitesell.
“This is a very important part of helping reduce mosquito numbers,” said Whitesell.
Thorough inspections of areas where standing water can be found, including fish ponds and bird baths, saucers under potted plants, old tires, clogged gutters, street gutters, house cooling units, leaking faucets and basements, are important as we move towards mosquito season, said Whitesell.
For more information, call the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District at 458-4966 or visit www.colusamosquitoabatementdistrict.com.