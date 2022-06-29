Cal Fire officials are reminding residents across the state to do their part to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend and help prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks.
“Already this year our arson and bomb investigators and law enforcement officers have been busy assisting with numerous illegal fireworks enforcement operations,” said Chief Mike Richwine, California State Fire Marshal. “We have a zero-tolerance stance toward the use, possession, and transportation of illegal fireworks. Even ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are banned in many communities and bring stiff fines for their illegal use.”
According to a release issued by Cal Fire, Cal Fire Office of the State Fire Marshal’s specialized arson and bomb investigators have been providing intelligence and support to local and federal illegal fireworks enforcement efforts over the past few months.
“These operations have seized tens of thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks,” read the release. “It is illegal to sell, transport, or use fireworks that do not carry the ‘Safe and Sane’ seal, as well as possess or use fireworks in a community where they are not permitted. If convicted, a violator could be fined up to $50,000, as well as be sent to jail for up to one year. Parents are liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.”
Illegal fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers and other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.
“Fire conditions are elevated, and the Fourth of July, along with the use of fireworks, only increases the risk for wildfires,” said Cal Fire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “It is critical that Californians be vigilant and consider leaving the fireworks to the professionals.”
Cal Fire officials recommend the following fireworks precautions:
– If using “Safe and Sane” fireworks, first check they are allowed in the area of use.
– Make sure the firework has the State Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” seal on it.
– Have a bucket of water and garden hose available at firing site. During this drought it is recommended you use a bucket of gray/reused water to submerge your firework after it’s used to fully extinguish it.
– Read all instructions before use.
– Never alter, modify, or enhance fireworks – use only in the manner intended.
– Make sure fireworks have proper clearance from flammable materials including dry grass and brush.
For more information about fireworks safety, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org/more/fireworks-safety/.