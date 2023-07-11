New state permitting reforms are allowing projects such as Sites Reservoir in Colusa County to undergo a streamlined approval process for the purpose of getting essential infrastructure into construction and operation.
The Sites Project Authority credits both Gavin Newsom and the California State Legislature for kick-starting this initiative and working together to pass what has been described as a critically important infrastructure streamlining package for the benefit of all Californians.
“We are grateful to Governor Newsom and the state legislature for their leadership on such a challenging aspect of our regulatory process,” Sites Project Authority Executive director Jerry Brown said in a statement. “Their actions to incorporate these policy changes will expedite securing our water supplies to become more resilient to a changing climate. These actions strike the right balance – time saved and costs reduced for delivery of critically important water projects like Sites, while still providing our communities and environments proper safeguards.”
These streamlined permitting proposals were introduced by Newsom in May to help meet California's need to provide new climate-resilient water supplies. Currently, all seven of the Proposition 1 water storage projects are eligible, including the Sites Reservoir Project.
The passage of these legislative proposals adds even more momentum to the Sites Reservoir project, officials said, which is nearing some key milestones such as the consideration of a water right permit by the California State Water Resources Control Board and the certification of its final environmental impact report.