A series of online workshops are planned to help educate residents after a recent increase in the number of conflicts between humans and coyotes were reported in the state.
According to a release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the principal reasons wildlife – including coyotes – ventures into populated areas is to search for food, water or shelter.
These human-coyote interactions are on the rise for many reasons, it was stated in the release, including increased urbanization, increased abundance of food and water sources, and access to attractants such as pet food, human food, pets and small livestock.
“The Commission and the CDFW have heard and understand public concerns about increasing human interactions with coyotes in our cities and towns,” said Commissioner Eric Sklar, chair of the commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee. “Living with wildlife brings challenges, and the workshops are an opportunity to both share and learn more about how we collectively address that reality.”
According to the release, increased interactions can lead to human-coyote bites, pet loss (depredation) and disease transmission concerns but adaptive, integrated strategies exist to mitigate conflicts and address concerns.
“One of the great things about the State of California is the abundance of open area, natural habitat and diverse wildlife,” said CDFW Deputy Director of Wildlife and Fisheries Stafford Lehr. “But with the rise of human interactions with wildlife, in particular urban coyotes, it is important that the Commission and CDFW work together to improve awareness and safety.”
The first workshop offered by the California Fish and Game Commission and CDFW – which will be focused on on the science and research related to coyotes in the urban environment as well as the current laws, regulations and jurisdictional roles that create a foundation for communities to reduce human-coyote interactions – is scheduled for March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.
Information about additional workshops will be made available in the future, according to the release.
Those interested in participating should visit https://fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2021 for more information.