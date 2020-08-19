Thomas Steinhoff kept a firm grip on the Arbuckle Golf Club championship this past weekend.
The 35-year-old Alsco-Geyer employee from Arbuckle shot 75-75-150 to gain his fifth title in the last six years. His reign was interrupted only by Derick Strain in 2018.
Steinhoff bested the Arbuckle twosome of runner-up Bobby Martinez by six shots and Jeff Thomas by eight.
“I wasn’t super happy the way I played, but I was happy I got the job done,” Steinhoff said. “Derick was injured (wrist) and some others were missing.”
Steinhoff is a veteran amateur campaigner but admits a purchase of a house five years ago curtailed his tournament play. He played two years at American River College and one at Sacramento State.
“The key here is hitting the fairways and making a lot of par putts,” he said of the demanding Arbuckle layout.
He finally felt in command Sunday after carding birdies on the 12th and 15th holes. He holed a 10-foot putt on the 15th and then watched Martinez miss his birdie try.
Thomas edged Martinez on the first playoff hole to win the net title after each shot net 150.