Stonyford Museum’s Youth Club gets hands-on learning experience

Since forming in January, the Stonyford Museum’s Youth Club has sparked curiosity in local youths through hands-on learning experiences.
Penne Arbanasin said after becoming the director of the Stonyford Museum the first goal she wanted to accomplish was to implement a Youth Club.
“With absolutely no budget in the middle of the COVID-19 shut down what could possibly go wrong?,” said Arbanasin. “In order to stay within the CDC guidelines safety was certainly the most important challenge we faced. Therefore maintaining a safe distance and providing hand sanitizer stations were stressed at each meeting.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges, the group met once per month to explore the history and culture of Stonyford.
“During our first meeting in January we discovered that the community of Zachary was located at what is now East Park Reservoir,” said Arbanasin. “Homesteaders, merchants, churches and schools made for an active town. However as more people moved west the need for water increased and the reservoir became necessary.”
According to Arbanasin, the residents of the town of Zachary split up into two locations a short time later, creating Ladoga and Smithville, which is now Stonyford,
In February, the Youth Club examined what pioneer life would have been like in Smithville. “One of the best ways to actually experience life in the 1800s is to participate in activities that children their age would have,” said Arbanasin. “Bread making with simple ingredients would have helped families through a winter when hunting was not always an option.”
Arbanasin said Robert Timm, a local baker, demonstrated the art of bread making and since families would have had cows or goats for milk which then was turned into butter, they also practiced butter making.
“The process of making our own butter was harder than we thought but well worth the effort,” said Arbanasin.
Last month, the group took a trip to a fourth generational home in Stonyford – Pendell’s Apiaries.
“For many years the Pendell’s Apiaries have been providing local products enjoyed by many,” said Arbanasin.
According to Arbanasin, Sheri and Frank Pendell have been an active part of the community of Stonyford and their son Edwin and his wife Emily returned to the family home with their four children to operate the 6E Homestead about a year ago.
“What better way to learn first hand how an actual homestead is run!,” said Arbanasin. “In spite of one the busiest part of their season Sheri Pendell took about an half an hour out of her day to explain to the youth the different roles each bee has. Drones, worker bees and Queens. Sheri explained that the worker bees were female and one of the kids said ‘just like at home!’,”
Emily Pendell then took the group to the pig barn where 6E Farmstead raises Kunekune pigs. “They are a rare breed originally from New Zealand,” said Arbanasin. “We saw piglets that were only two weeks old. It is hard to believe that those little pigs who can fit in one hand will grow to be over 300 pounds!”
They also got to visit the goat barn to see the Nigerian Dwarfs, said Arbanasin.
On July 14, the Youth Club will be meeting at the Stonyford Grange at 11 a.m. for a demonstration on the art of quilting where they will be making their own quilted pillows.
The Stonyford Museum, located at 249 Market St., Stonyford, is normally open on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 963-3534.