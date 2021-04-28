Stonyford Rodeo returns Friday

After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled what would have been the 77th consecutive installment of the event last year, the Stonyford Rodeo returns this weekend.
The three-day rodeo will be held Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2 at the Stony Rodeo Grounds, 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford.
The rodeo kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events including steer wrestling, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, and barrel racing.
According to Roy Stewart, Stonyford Rodeo media relations personnel, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Breakaway Roping will also be added to this year’s lineup.
“This event is similar to regular calf roping, except that the calf is not thrown and tied,” said Stweart. “In Breakaway Roping, the contestant’s rope-end is tied to the saddle horn with light string. Once the calf is roped and the horse has made a quick stop, the calf continues until the rope breaks away and signals the end of the run. A white flag is affixed to the end of the rope tied to the rider’s saddle horn, which lets the timer easily see and record the breakaway time. The roper with the quickest time is the winner.”
Stewart said if fans like this new event, it will likely become a permanent fixture of the rodeo.
Interviews and horsemanship competitions for the Stonyford Rodeo Queen competition will also be held on Friday night and the winners will be announced that night, starting at 5 p.m.
Keeping with tradition, a rodeo breakfast will be held on Saturday and Sunday morning at the Stonyford Fire Department, 310 Quail Street, Stonyford, from 7-10 a.m.
The annual rodeo parade will make its way through the main drag of Stonyford on Saturday morning starting from Indian Valley Elementary at 10 a.m. and ending at the rodeo grounds, where another full day of roping and wrangling is scheduled, starting at 1 p.m.
Germaine Burrows, Stonyford resident and long-time member of the Association, has been selected as Grand Marshal and this year’s rodeo festivities will also be dedicated to her, according to a release issued by the Stonycreek Horseman’s Association.
The final day of the rodeo will feature several amerature events, starting at noon on Sunday.
According to the release, funnyman J.J. Harrison will make his return as the rodeo’s clown and barrelman and Kelly Kennedy will announce the rodeo after the retirement of longtime announcer Don Jesser’s retirement.
Per tradition, the Timberline Bar will be open each night after the rodeo for dancing and drinks as well.
“You can count on seeing a top-flight professional rodeo on Friday and Saturday,” it was stated in the release. “You will see top-rated cowboys competing in bareback, saddle-bronc, and bull riding events. Cowboys will compete in team roping, tie-down roping, and steer wrestling; top-ranked women will compete in barrel racing and break-away roping.”
Tickets are available on the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association’s website as well as the following locations: Stonyford General Store, Stonyford; Carl’s Feed, Willows; Boot Barn, in Chico and Yuba City; Bucke’s Feed & Grain, Orland; Marie’s Lakeshore Feed, Clearlake; Rainbow Ag, Lakeport; and Ace Hardware, Arbuckle.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $10 for adults and $6 for children, ages 7-12. Advanced ticket purchases will only be available through April 28.
At the rodeo gates, tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12.
Tickets for the amateur events on Sunday can only be purchased at the gates and cost $5 for persons aged 13 and older. Children 12 and younger can attend for free.
“We are keeping our rodeo on track and looking forward to a great rodeo weekend,” it was stated in the release.
Parking is free.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org.