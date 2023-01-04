The Colusa County Office of Education recently released its annual education report that includes a synopsis of educational programs offered by CCOE, demographics, enrollment information and the latest staff and board member standings.
“The Colusa County Office of Education is proud of the accomplishments that have been made this year, and even more so as it has been another challenging year for educators, students, and their families,” said Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael P. West. “The COVID-19 pandemic is something that many believed would be a distant memory by the 2021-2022 school year. This was not the case. We were instead faced with variants of the virus and masks back in the classrooms, among other daily stressors and difficulties that it caused.”
West said, in spite of these challenging times, CCOE found strength, creativity and opportunities for growth through the school year.
“Each and every one of our county's educators found a way to navigate this school year in heroic fashion,” said West. “In each classroom, the highest caliber of instruction and the greatest amount of learning occurred as if the pandemic really was a distant memory.”
According to the report, CCOE is comprised of four school districts, 34 schools and a total of 5,013 students enrolled in the 2021/22 school year.
Of these students, 79.5% are Hispanic or Latino, 15.9% are white, 1.2% are Native American or Alaska Native, 1.2% are Asian, 0.8% are African American, 0.8% are two or more races, 0.1% are Filipino, 0.1% are Pacific Islander and 0.5% are not reported, according to data obtained from CDE DataQuest.
The report stated that among the students within CCOE’s four districts, 37.1% speak English as their first language, while 62.4% speak Spanish and 0.5% speak Arabic.
While the rural environment in many of the Colusa County communities that CCOE serves has caused connectivity problems, the report stated that 80% of students have access to the internet, according to data obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau.
While enrollment numbers increased this school year, the report stated that school enrollment within the four districts dropped slightly from the year prior during the 2020/21 school year, with 4,860 students enrolled compared to 4,919 students enrolled during the 2019/20 school year.
Other notable things that happened during the school year, according to West, include:
– The Colusa County Office of Education saw students graduate from its S. William Abel Academy, as well as from the various programs offered through the Colusa County Adult School.
– Children under age 5 experienced socialization and "learning through play" at its Children's Services Head Start and State Preschool sites, in addition to the numerous resources provided to county families through First 5 Colusa.
– SELPA began its participation in the CAPTAIN network, which was developed to support the understanding and use of evidence-based practices for individuals on the autism spectrum across California.
– "And Literacy For All" provided thousands of books to county children in addition to implementing over 37,000 hours of literacy learning opportunities through the Footsteps2Brilliance platform.
“All of these accomplishments, and so many more, were possible because of the strength found not only within ourselves but within each other,” said West. “As we move into a new school year, and reflect upon the last, let us continue to uplift one another. A successful school year does not only mean excellent test scores or meeting state standards. Success can also be found in cordiality, kindness, and positivity. Let us continue to create atmospheres with these attributes. Let us continue to create opportunities for success for our students. Let us strive to make this the best school year yet.”