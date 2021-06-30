A new superintendent/principal has been hired at Meridian Elementary School District.
Tracey McPeters has served for the last eight years as a teacher at Brittan Elementary School, according to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. McPeters was born and raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in English.
She earned her multiple-subject teaching credential from Brandman University and moved to the Yuba City area in her mid-20s.
McPeters began her teaching career as a substitute and eventually got a position as a long-term substitute at Brittan Elementary – the following year she was hired as a full-time teacher.
“I have mixed feelings about leaving Brittan School,” McPeters said. “The staff is fantastic here. They have taught all of my children. I’ve had opportunities here that I never dreamed I would have. It’s like leaving home.”
She has three immediate goals: look for a way to lighten the teachers’ loads, improve the facilities and work with staff toward improving student academics.
McPeters credits Superintendent Staci Kaelin and Vice Principal Josh Abken for their support in preparing her for this next step in her career.
“Staci saw something in me,” she said. “I would probably still be serving as a substitute teacher had it not been for her belief in me.”