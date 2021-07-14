Through the end of July, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is hosting a “Cash for Food” drive to raise funds to purchase nutritious food for local pantries and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said because many local residents frequent food banks and pantries to supplement their food supply they have conducted a food drive at the beginning of summer each year for more than a decade.
“We have found that while donations of cash and food products are at a low point at the beginning of summer, that is when there is the most need,” said Harlan.
According to Harlan, the drive transitioned from a traditional food drive to a “Cash for Food” drive about three years ago as local partners increased their efforts to provide healthy options.
“We want to stock the pantries and food bank with well-rounded meals, and get away from foods that are not nutritious – those with empty calories and fats,” said Harlan.
Since providers knew what food products they needed and had the resources to get them at a low cost, Harlan said they made the transition to a cash drive to allow individual providers the ability to purchase the particular items they needed.
This year, Harlan said, they have also teamed up with Grocery Outlet in Yuba City and all proceeds from their “Independence from Hunger” campaign – also happening through the end of the month – will be added to the funds raised through the “Cash for Food” drive.
According to Harlen, 100 percent of the proceeds raised through the drive will be distributed to several local food programs including the Catholic Ladies Relief Society, the Christian Assistance Network, the Ministerial Association of Colusa County, First Presbyterian Church of Marysville, Foothill Food Pantry, Marysville First United Methodist Church, The Salvation Army, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, St. Vincent de Paul, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and more.
“We do not take anything off the top,” said Harlan. “It is our gift to the community.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s drive was part of a much bigger effort conducted by the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force, said Harlan, which raised $200,000 for the local food bank and pantries.
This year’s goal is to raise $20,000.
Donations can be made online, by phone or text, or by mailing a check. To donate online, visit www.YSCUnitedWay.org and click on the “Events” tab. To text a donation, text “FOODDRIVE” to 41444. To mail a donation, make checks payable to YSCUW and mail them to P.O. Box 122, Marysville, CA 95901.
For more information or to donate by phone, call 743-1847.