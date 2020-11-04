Colusa County was on track to move into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system this week but after an increase in COVID-19 cases that progression may be threatened.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said Monday afternoon that the county has incurred an additional 15 cases, with one hospitalization and 20 active cases in isolation, since October 30.
“The cases are random and cannot be tied to one event or issue, and several of the cases consist of several people within a household becoming infected,” said Kropf. “They also do not appear to be tied to the opening of any business or establishment after we moved from a purple to red tier.”
A release issued by the County Monday night said the surge in cases is most likely a result of increased movement, mixing of households and a relaxation of adherence to public health protocols and guidance.
“Similar surges can be expected if guidance is not followed throughout the upcoming winter holidays,” read the release.
As of Tuesday, 572 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently 17 active cases in isolation and 23 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 549 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there is one person hospitalized at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
Colusa County has been in the red tier since Oct. 13 after spending weeks in the purple, most restrictive tier. A move into the orange tier would allow in-door operations at places such as restaurants and places of worship to increase capacity to 50 percent. Bars would also be allowed to reopen for outdoor operations with modifications in the orange tier.
“We are still hopeful that the state will move us to an orange tier because the calculation is based on a seven day lag period, so these new cases should not impact our ability to move,” said Kropf. “Nevertheless, we will wait to see what the state does with this.”
CDPH will update the Blueprint for a Safer Economy website today (Wednesday) at noon with each county’s tier assignment based on current case rates and test positivity rates. The weekly assignments are usually released on Tuesday but, due to Election Day, they will be delayed this week.
The Colusa County Department of Public Health urges residents to remain diligent in ensuring compliance to all public health protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus, including wearing a facial covering, maintaining six feet of physical distance, regular hand washing and remaining home is sick or exposed to COVID-19.