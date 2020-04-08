A suspect has been identified and is wanted in connection to a shooting in Colusa that left one man dead.
According to a release issued by the Colusa Police Department on Wednesday, a warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Christian Allen Suarez, of Arbuckle, in connection to the March 26 incident.
At approximately 7:13 p.m. on the day of the incident, officers from the Colusa Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Wescott Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was identified as 19-year-old Giovanni Antony Alcatraz, of Williams.
Alcaraz was life flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with a gunshot wound to the face. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
“District Attorney Investigators and officers of the Colusa PD began a multiple day, around the clock investigation to determine what took place on Wescott Road and who was responsible for the death of Mr. Alcaraz,” read the release. “The above law enforcement, as well as, Sheriff Department personnel, fanned out over multiple counties to find witnesses and perform the ever-widening investigation.”
Through the course of their investigation, Suarez was identified as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
No known motive for the shooting has been released at this time.
According to the release, this investigation remains ongoing and efforts are being made to locate Suarez.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Suarez is asked to contact Sgt. David Allen at 458-7777 or Chief Investigator Dave Salm at 458-0545. All tips can remain anonymous.