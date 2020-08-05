One of two Rancho Tehama men who suffered major injuries in a vehicle crash on Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez said Victor Hugo Fernandez, 34, was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma Aug. 2, south on Paskenta Road at a high rate of speed when, due to his reported level of intoxication, he lost control of the pickup around 12:15 a.m. near Gyle Road.
The Toyota went off the roadway, collided with a fence and then overturned, Valdez said.
Both Fernandez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and his passenger, Richard Ramirez Garza, 66, of Rancho Tehama suffered major injuries. Fernandez was taken by medical helicopter and Garza by ground ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment of their injuries.
Fernandez was arrested by the CHP on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs before being released to the hospital, Valdez reported.