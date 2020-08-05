A Chico man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to burglarizing post offices in Northern California, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
According to a press release, court documents reported that between Aug. 23, 2019, and March 1, 2020, Jeremy Elguez, 32, of Chico, allegedly burglarized the Butte City Post Office twice, the Glenn Post Office twice, the Vina Post Office, the Bangor Post Office, the Stirling City Post Office, the Meridian Post Office, the Artois Post Office and Cassel Post Office.
Items reported stolen include mail, postal money orders, cameras and a check for $80,000.
According to the press release, on Aug. 1, 2019, Elguez also allegedly attempted to cash a $350,000 check stolen from the mail.
This case is the product of an investigation done by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Elguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10.
He faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines – which take into account a number of variables.