Colusa County Sun-Herald
The Northern California Resource Conservation Districts have been informed of an opportunity for growers to apply for State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP) funding from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, according to a press release.
SWEEP is an opportunity for commercial agricultural water users to receive up to $100,000 to improve on-farm water and energy efficiency.
The SWEEP application period opened Oct. 21 and will close on Dec. 16.
There will also be one more SWEEP workshop from the Glenn County Resource Conservation District – the meeting will have Spanish speaking staff on hand for any questions or additional assistance.
The Resource Conservation District of Glenn County will be hosting a workshop with all of the details required to apply, including:
- An overview of the SWEEP grant process.
- Instructions on how to apply.
- Guidance on how to use the spreadsheets and calculators.
- Tips on how to assemble a strong grant proposal.
- Opportunities for one-on-one support.
These workshop is also recommended for prior applicants who did not receive funding, as technicians can help with modifications for a second chance at receiving the funding opportunity.
For more information, visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/sweep.