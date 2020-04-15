The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced on Thursday that the deadline to file federal income taxes returns has extended until July 15.
“In an effort to relieve taxpayers during these challenging times, Treasury and the IRS are extending tax deadlines for fiscal year businesses, tax-exempt organizations and more than 270 other tax-related deadlines,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, tax returns and payments for tax-exempt organizations and fiscal year businesses due between April and June are postponed as well as tax return and payment deadlines for estate taxes and associated gift taxes, typically due within nine months from the date of death.