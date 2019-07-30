It’s no secret that community involvement is at the heart of great schools and nowhere was that more evident than in Arbuckle last Sunday at the Golf Club when 14 teams comprised of 52 golfers braved triple-digit temperatures to participate in the ninth annual Bear Pride Golf Tournament benefiting the football, softball and track teams.
In addition to game play, the event also included door prizes, dinner and awards and was organized in part by head football coach Anthony Tapia who was impressed by the willingness to support the cause.
“It was the first true event I’ve hosted and I had a ton of help from current and past coaches as well as from the parents of players,” Tapia said. “The support from the community was amazing.
“It’s an exciting time for Pierce athletics as we are upgrading a lot of our facilities and none of that could be done without the help of the community.”
Finishing in first place in the tournament was the team of Cesilee Godinez, Thomas Steinhoff, Becky Martinez and Bobby Martinez, while Steinhoff and Rebecca Myers won closest to the pin and Jason Sweet and Jody Ehrke had the longest drives.
However in the end, the real winners were the Pierce student athletes, who as result of the event’s success become the beneficiaries of new equipment and other items necessary to their continued improvement.
That generosity was not lost on softball coaches Holly Schaad and Mary Reilly, who also worked to coordinate and execute different aspects of the event and echoed Tapia’s sentiment.
“The support is really unparalleled, our community is pretty special,” Schaad said.
“No matter the cause both businesses and parents always come through with time, money and really anything that is necessary to ensure that goals are met,” Reilly said.
Based on the contributions of all involved, there is no doubt that pride runs deep in Arbuckle and the athletic programs at Pierce High School will have nothing but the best.