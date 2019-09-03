Karen’s House is preparing to tee off for their second annual golf tournament fundraiser which will be held at the Colusa Golf and County Club on Friday, Sept. 13 starting at 9:30 a.m.
Tootie Hackett, founder and president of Karen’s House and event organizer, said six teams have already signed up for the event that raises money to fund the domestic violence program but she is hoping to get more people involved.
“It’s a fun event for a great cause,” Hackett said. “And you don’t have to be a golf expert to come out!”
Hackett established Karen’s House – Colusa County’s first domestic violence program – in April 2018 after the disappearance and death of Williams native Karen Garcia to offer resources and help to those in domestic violence situations.
“Everybody sees the need for this kind of service in the county and has been so supportive,” Hackett said.
Hackett said any money that is raised through this fundraiser will go towards funding a domestic violence shelter that she hopes to open in the near future.
The scramble format tournament costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, use of a gold cart, lunch and prizes.
Beverages will also be available during game play.
Hackett said there will be a nacho bar with all of the fixings available for players to enjoy after their wrap up their golf game.
“When players are done we will have lunch and give out awards,” Hackett said.
There will also be a raffle or silent action during lunch. Five dollar raffles tickets will be available to purchase to try your hand at winning one of the several raffle prizes donated by local businesses.
Hackett said there can be a total of 17 teams so there are still many spot left and she plans to continue registering teams until Monday, Sept. 9.
For more information or to register, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4130, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.