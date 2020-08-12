Outdoor activity goers beware; this summer’s longest stretch of hot weather is expected to hit Colusa County on Friday.
“The big thing with this heat wave is that it will continue for a prolonged period, continuing into next week” said Cory Mueller, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
According to Mueller, temperatures will start to climb tomorrow, with a high of 98 Thursday and a high of 100 anticipated on Friday.
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave, said Mueller, with temperatures forecasted to reach 105 before dipping down slightly to 102 on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, this is about ten to 15 degrees above average temperatures for this time of year.
“The overnight lows are especially warm as well, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s at night,” said Mueller.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the foothills through Monday but Mueller said these showers are anticipated at the higher mountain peak elevations.
“So if you have any weekend hiking plans be prepared for that,” said Mueller.
According to Mueller, temperatures will start to cool a bit mid to late next week but it will still remain fairly warm with above average temperatures anticipated continuing into next week.
As a precaution for the stretch of hot weather, the NWS urges people to drink water, avoid strenuous activities from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., help elderly residents, kids and pets stay cool and plan to be in an air conditioned building when possible.