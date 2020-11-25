Despite restrictions limiting social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple Thanksgiving meals will be offered throughout the county on Thursday to ensure everyone has a nice holiday meal.
– A free Thanksgiving lunch, provided by A Hand Up, will be served via curbside pickup this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The to-go meals will be available for pick up at the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, on the corner of Forth and Jay Streets in Colusa, on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday) from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
“The lunch is for anyone who is alone, or not able or not desiring to cook this year,” according to a statement made by organizers.
A Hand Up is a community service organization made up of five local churches, including the Colusa Assembly of God, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, St. Stephens Episcopal Church and Trinity United Methodist Church, that has served the hungry and homeless meals in Colusa for the last 11 years in addition to providing tents, warm blankets and other basic necessities.
For more information, call Robin Rauch at 635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will also be hosting their fourth annual free Thanksgiving dinner at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday. A turkey meal, featuring food from Granzella’s, and served with all the fixings and pie will be available for dine in or take out.
For more information, call 473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.